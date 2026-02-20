Heavy Snowfall, Avalanches block road access to Chitral, adjoining areas in KP

PESHAWAR – A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in mountainous district of Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where relentless snowfall and repeated avalanches left multiple villages completely cut off from the rest of the region for nearly a month.

Beyond Garam Chashma, the road leading to adjoining villages has been blocked for nearly a month, turning daily life into a survival struggle for nearly 200 to 250 households. With vehicles unable to pass, residents are forced to carry food and essential supplies on their shoulders from the last accessible point, trekking through snow-covered, hazardous terrain just to reach their homes.

Gobor-O-Bakh residents described situation as dire while National Highway Authority (NHA) crews started operations, they are using small machines that residents say are painfully slow and unsuitable for clearing heavy snow and avalanche debris.

Locals staged protests, accusing authorities of negligence. They claim the machinery being used is meant for excavation, not snow clearance, causing unnecessary delays and increased costs. According to residents, if proper snow-clearing equipment were deployed, the blocked route could be reopened within hours instead of weeks.

With holy month of Ramadan underway, families are facing severe food shortages, not just for themselves, but also for their livestock while goods remain stranded on the roadside, unable to reach villages buried under snow.

Residents say the administration’s response has been below par, with only one or two Levies personnel and an excavator operator visible at the site.

On the other hand, NHA Deputy Director acknowledged difficulty of terrain, calling it as “extremely challenging road” prone to strong winds and recurring avalanches. He explained that even after clearing snow from one section, fresh snowfall and sliding snow from behind re-block the route.

He also clarified that NHA’s responsibility extends only from Garam Chashma to the Shah Salim border. Roads branching off toward the villages are not under their jurisdiction. He assured that the main NHA road would be cleared by next Monday and extended up to the Afghan border by next week.

Responding to criticism, officials said the road’s narrow width and surrounding constructions prevent the use of larger equipment. He maintained that substantial progress has already been made.