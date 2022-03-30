Mehwish Hayat makes heads turn with jaw-dropping photos
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. The bold and beautiful diva is a super-talented actress and enjoys a massive fan following.
Blessed with a gorgeous face, the Dillagi star has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.
This time around, Mehwish shared jaw-dropping clicks on Instagram which have become the talk of the town over stellar wardrobe choices and her unmatchable charm.
"‘Cause I can see through you .. ♠️", captioned the 34-year-old superstar.
Hayat was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.
Mehwish Hayat's latest video goes viral 05:59 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proved her potential as a talent powerhouse and has also mastered the art to grab ...
