COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at PM house.

The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and the political situation, reports said while no statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

More to follow…