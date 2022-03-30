COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on Prime Minister Imran Khan
06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at PM house.
The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and the political situation, reports said while no statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
More to follow…
