COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on Prime Minister Imran Khan
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on Prime Minister Imran Khan
Source: Press Information Department
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at PM house.

The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and the political situation, reports said while no statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Passing-out parade of 145th Long Course held at ...
07:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
PM Imran Khan's address to nation postponed
06:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
MQM-P officially joins PDM alliance ahead of ...
05:06 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
At least six Pakistani solider martyred, scores ...
04:52 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day to be ...
05:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
PM Imran Khan to address nation today amid ...
02:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze
06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr