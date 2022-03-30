Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Now, the Phaans star has revamped her look with a stunning balayage aka hair dye and is serving major hair goals.

Taking to Instagram, the Khamoshi actor shared stunning portraits of her hair alongside a note where she warmly welcomed her new hair and flaunted her new sizzling look.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section and praised ‘gorgeous’ Zara for the new look.

On the work front, Abbas has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.