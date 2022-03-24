Zara Noor Abbas’ ‘milk bath’ video goes viral
Badshah Begum's latest episode has been winning hearts and has left social media debating over the power-packed performances and the unfolding storyline.
The drama serial has a star-studded cast including talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.
Keeping in view that the political drama delves into detail about cutthroat competition and power-hungry characters, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.
In the recent viral video, Komal Meer and Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui can be spotted in a 'before' and 'after' footage of the scene where the onscreen sisters were soaked in a dramatic milk bath ritual.
Needless to say, the fans were delighted as the BTS video started doing rounds on social media and were happy to see the real relationship of the celebrities.
