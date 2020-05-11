Is Zayn Malik going to propose to Gigi Hadid?

With a baby on the way, the internet has begun speculating that Zayn Malik is getting ready to pop the question.

Fans are very much convinced that the couple are about to get engaged or probably are already—based on an extremely sweet tattoo Malik just revealed.

Jeweler George Khalife shared photos of Hadid and Malik wearing matching evil eye bracelets he made them on his Instagram.

In another photo posted by the designer, we see Zayn's arm, which has Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Marriage" tattooed on it.

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

"Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone," the tattoo reads.

"Give your hearts, but not into each other's keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow."

The poem is a popular reading choice at weddings.

It didn’t take long for the snaps to go viral and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

One never knows what the actual story is. Maybe Zayn just likes the poem too much, doesn’t necessarily mean that the lovebirds are soon to get engaged.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!