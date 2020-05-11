Huawei delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday.

The Minister welcomed the Huawei delegation and matters related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), connectivity, digitalization, and smartphone manufacturing were discussed during the meeting.

CEO Huawei briefed the Minister about Huawei company services, programs, and initiatives for the development of the ICT sector in Pakistan.

The delegation also apprised the Minster that Huawei has set up ICT academies in different cities of Pakistan.

The academies, he said, will provide students access to the latest ICT technologies. Huawei also held ICT competition for students while the competition will be held in September.

Team Huawei also apprised about steps being taken under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. The Minister lauded Huawei for its initiatives and directed them to continue their endeavors under the CSR program.