Army Chief Bajwa vows to root out terrorism during Peshawar Corps visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till its elimination from the country, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said General Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of development works in newly merged districts.

Top commander said there is a need for a unified response to counter extremism and defeat terrorism decisively.

The Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited XI Corps Headquarters this morning. COAS attended funeral prayer of soldiers martyred in Tank.

He was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation by Corps Commander Lt General Faiz Hameed pic.twitter.com/VJ6bmxmW2T — Farzana Shah (@janashah_1) March 30, 2022

He commended security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

Later, Army Chief also attended the funeral prayers of Captain Saad Bin Amir Shaheed and L/Nk Muhammad Irfan who both embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in South Waziristan.

COAS vowed that the sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan. Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz.