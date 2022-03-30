Passing-out parade of 145th Long Course held at PMA Kakul
RAWALPINDI – The passing-out parade of Pakistan Army’s 145th Long Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul today, the military media wing said Wednesday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the passing-out parade of cadets of 145th Long Course, 64th Integrated Course, 12th Mujahid Course and 19th Lady Cadets Course held on Wednesday.
17 Allied cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Azerbaijan, and Nigeria were also among passing out cadets including international Lady Cadets.
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the chief guest on the occasion. He reviewed the parade and felicitated the passing out cadets on achieving this milestone. Air Chief Marshal also conferred awards to distinguished cadets.
Senior under Officer ASUO Abdul Qahar won the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’. The President's Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ubaid Ur Rehman of 145th Long Course and Overseas Gold Medal to Foreign Country Senior Under Officer Issa Enad Al Masoodi from Iraq.
Commandant’s Cane to Company Sports Sergeant Matee Ur Rasool of Integrated Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Junior Under Officer M Haseeb Khan of Basic Military Training Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Under Officer Faizan Khan of Basic Mujahid Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Sergeant Major Nida of Lady Cadet Course and Commandant’s Overseas Medal to Friendly Country Sergeant Hauwa from Nigeria.
Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy and large number of senior serving / retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.
