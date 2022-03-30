Jada Pinkett reacts after husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at Oscars
American actor and songwriter Will Smith sparked a firestorm after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter quipped about his wife Jada Pinkett’s shaved head.
Jada, who is also an actress and singer, has now called for ‘a season for healing’ as the people at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as the global viewers, were shocked at the event that overshadowed the Academy Awards.
The Matrix actor, following the husband's apology to Chris Rock, shared a post on social media for her first public comments. Besides the brief text, there was no elaboration on the post and the comments were also restricted.
Chris Rock cracked a joke saying clean-shaven Jada could star in a sequel to G.I. Jane, a hit movie starring a bald-headed Demi Moore while the comments about Jada's hair angered her husband as wife suffers from a disorder that causes sporadic hair loss.
Earlier, Jaden Smith also reacted to the development saying “And That's How We Do It”.
However, Jaden’s reaction and Will’s assault were condemned by viewers around the globe while some extend support saying Smiths are going through ‘hard times’.
Will also expressed remorse and later released an apology to Rock through social media. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram.
The post further reads “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
Meanwhile, Chris Rock has yet to release a public statement on what happened at the global event however, tickets for his upcoming comedy shows have reportedly skyrocketed following the recent event.
