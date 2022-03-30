Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political preferences
Web Desk
09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political preferences
Source: Muneeb Butt / Reham Khan (Instagram)
Share

Amid the escalating tension in the political arena, the growing uncertainty regarding the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan has been gaining widespread attention.

Many a celebrities have expressed their support for the Prime Minister and urged the netizens to understand the sensitive situation.

However, Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan took a jibe over the support celebrities have shown for PM Imran.

Taking to Twitter, Reham wrote: "All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better [gotten] heavy investments for their film projects!"

Actor Muneeb Butt retorted that Reham herself profited slot from being the PM's former wife while producing the film Janaan.

"The way you got “heavy investments” for Janaan!" The actor further commented, "Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha so don’t school us and stop being a graceless ex! "

Earlier, Saba Qamar, Humayun Saeed, Rohail Hyatt, Shaan Shahid and Samina Peerzada, among several others, took to their social media handle and showed solidarity with Imran Khan. 

Pakistani celebrities come out in support of PM ... 12:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

Pakistani celebrities put their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Islamabad rally today. Taking to ...

More From This Category
Jada Pinkett reacts after husband Will Smith ...
08:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze
06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat makes heads turn with jaw-dropping ...
06:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Ayesha Omar's first TikTok video goes viral
04:37 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Saba Qamar’s killer dance moves in ...
04:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Actress Namra Shahid ties the knot in a beautiful ...
03:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jada Pinkett reacts after husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at Oscars
08:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr