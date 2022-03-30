Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political preferences

Amid the escalating tension in the political arena, the growing uncertainty regarding the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan has been gaining widespread attention.

Many a celebrities have expressed their support for the Prime Minister and urged the netizens to understand the sensitive situation.

However, Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan took a jibe over the support celebrities have shown for PM Imran.

Taking to Twitter, Reham wrote: "All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better [gotten] heavy investments for their film projects!"

All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better get heavy investments for their film projects!!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) March 27, 2022

Actor Muneeb Butt retorted that Reham herself profited slot from being the PM's former wife while producing the film Janaan.

"The way you got “heavy investments” for Janaan!" The actor further commented, "Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha so don’t school us and stop being a graceless ex! "

The way you got “heavy investments” for Janaan ! Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha so don’t school us and stop being a graceless Ex ! https://t.co/WVKOrO7bqT — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) March 28, 2022

Earlier, Saba Qamar, Humayun Saeed, Rohail Hyatt, Shaan Shahid and Samina Peerzada, among several others, took to their social media handle and showed solidarity with Imran Khan.