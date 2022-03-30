Qureshi calls for diplomatic solution of Ukraine conflict in meeting with Russian FM

Pakistani FM also meets Iranian counterpart for bilateral talks
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday during the Afghanistan moot in Beijing where he called for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Expressing hope that talks between Moscow and Kyiv would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution, the Pakistani foreign minister shared Islamabad’s principled position on the situation in Ukraine including cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, and efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional situations. Qureshi also conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to reinforce efforts for a diplomatic solution through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform.

Meanwhile, Pakistani FM also called on Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Qureshi stressed on earliest completion of border markets in the context of enhanced bilateral economic cooperation. He also valued Tehran’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause, especially at the Supreme Leader level.

His Iranian counterpart also reaffirmed his desire to further strengthen fraternal ties in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is visiting China to participate in the Third Ministerial Meeting of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan.

