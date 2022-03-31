Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 March 2022

08:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 March 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  113,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 104,224 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,549.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Karachi PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Islamabad PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Peshawar PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Quetta PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Sialkot PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Attock PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Gujranwala PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Jehlum PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Multan PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Bahawalpur PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Gujrat PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Nawabshah PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Chakwal PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Hyderabad PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Nowshehra PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Sargodha PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Faisalabad PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710
Mirpur PKR 132,600 PKR 1,710

