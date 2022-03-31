Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 March 2022
08:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 104,224 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,549.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Karachi
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Quetta
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Attock
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Multan
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 132,600
|PKR 1,710
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Engro Energy to host Pakistan Energy Symposium on Friday02:03 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to bag top podium in American ...01:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license01:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran summons NSC meeting today amid foreign threat letter ...12:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan to take on confident Australia in second ODI ...11:49 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
Jada Pinkett reacts after husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at Oscars
08:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political preferences09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat makes heads turn with jaw-dropping photos06:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022