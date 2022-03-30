'Imran Khan’s life in danger!' Vawda claims a plan being hatched for assassination of Pakistani PM

ISLAMABAD – A leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made the startling revelation on Wednesday, saying an evil plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assassination was being hatched.

Faisal Vawda, who was disqualified last month as a lawmaker over concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat in the 2018 general elections, said the PTI chairman's "life is in danger".

Talking to a private news channel, Vawda claimed the development was confirmed by reliable sources but didn’t share any details.

Vawda, however, said that the plot was linked to the letter that the government dubbed a ‘foreign threat’. "There is not just one such letter as there are several letters." he added.

He also revealed that the party has asked PM Imran to use bulletproof glass at his rallies and addresses in public but the latter refused to use such security measures. "Khan says he will die when his time comes."

The prime minister has a clear stance on foreign policy that is Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war, Vawda said while lamenting that the previous rulers changed policy on the 'orders of foreign masters'.

In his historic speech last Sunday, PM Khan had mentioned that foreign powers were making conspiracies against the incumbent government but he warned this is not the time of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto – the former Pakistani PM who was executed by top court for 'authorising the murder of a political opponent'.

Last year, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also made such claims that Prime Minister Imran Khan had restricted his movement due to life threats. Chaudhry said that PM did not care about his security as he considers himself an ordinary person.

Earlier today, PTI lost the majority in National Assembly as key government ally MQM-P parted ways with the government.