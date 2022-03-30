PM Imran to show 'foreign threat letter' to journalists, coalition partners today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday termed the ongoing political crisis in the country as a “foreign imported conspiracy” against Pakistan, saying he will show the letter he brandished during March 27 gathering in the federal capital to the senior journalists and coalition partners later today.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of an e-passport facility, he said that he is revealing the confidential documents as some sections in the country are raising fingers at it.

The development comes a day after Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the prime minister had agreed to share the foreign state letter containing a 'threat' against his incumbent government with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

During March 27 power show, the premier while brandishing a paper said that it is an ‘evidence’ that foreign elements are behind the prevailing political instability in the country.

Speaking on the today’s ceremony, PM Imran Khan said, “It is far bigger conspiracy against Pakistan as it is evident in the letter,” adding: “It is not a drama”.

"We want to protect the interests of Pakistan and will not divulge the details in public," he said.

He added that tabling no-confidence motion was democratic move but added that conspiracy against the incumbent government is “foreign imported”.

He reiterated his criticism of Pakistan’s move to join the US-led war on terror, adding that thousands of lives were lost during this conflict.

While taking the decision, people should be beware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, they might not fall prey to the international conspiracy.

E-Passport Facility

The electronic passport will be equipped with the latest biometric chip encompassing several security features.

The electronic passport which is in accordance with international standards will help in the prompt and easy immigration of Pakistani citizens during their travel, the state broadcaster reported.

The counterfeit of electronic passport is impossible because of the use of modern technology.

The development is termed as the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel documents since 2004.

Initially, an e-passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, the interior minister said on Twitter.