Oman mine accident kills seven Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD – At least seven Pakistanis died and another four are missing in a rockslide incident in Oman’s Dhahirah Governorate.
The accident took place in Ibri city when a roadslide hit the marble quarry, the Pakistan Embassy in Oman said in statement.
The embassy is closely coordinating with host authorities in the search and rescue operation.
Two officers of the Embassy visited Ibri and met the aggrieved families and workers. The embassy offered complete support and ensured that the formalities for the repatriation of bodies will be completed at the earliest, state broadcaster reported.
Authorities in the Omani city have deployed heavy machinery, and other equipment to rescue the stranded people.
