PM Imran Khan's address to nation postponed

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation scheduled for Wednesday (today) has been postponed, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said.

In a brief social media post, Faisal Javed said PM Imran’s address to the nation for today has been postponed while he didn’t mention any reason for the rescheduling.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا آج قوم سے خطاب موخر ہو گیا ہے- — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2022

The development comes as a meeting was held at the Prime Minister's House to discuss the current security and political situation. The meeting was attended by the Army chief and the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said PM Imran Khan will address the nation today after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet.

Khan also mentioned sharing the threat letter with senior journalists and PTI allies saying it contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy against his government.

On the other hand, MQM-Pakistan has announced to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government, joining hands with joint Opposition to support a no-confidence motion.

In a presser in the capital, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui revealed that Sindh based party has decided to develop a working relationship with the PDM alliance, aimed at the development of Pakistan.