'Recharge Pakistan' climate resilient project secures $77.8 million funding 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman announced on Tuesday that Recharge Pakistan, a climate resilient project, had been approved for funding of $77.8 million funding.

The project is a joint collaboration by Global Climate Fund (GCF), WWF and the Government of Pakistan, the project aims at building Pakistan’s resilience to climate change through Ecosystem-Based Adaptation (EBA) for Integrated Flood Risk Management.

Taking to Twitter, the minister termed the development “Good news for Pakistan”. She said the project will be implemented over the next seven years. She said GCS will prove $66 million while co-financing would be around $11.8 million for the project.

“This adaptation project aims to initiate ecosystem-based adaptation (EBA) interventions that will store flood water in wetlands, floodplains and depressions (green infrastructure) at several priority sites, build community resilience at these sites, and enable the Government of Pakistan, including all lead provinces and stakeholders to implement & replicate such nature-based solutions for climate resilience,” she wrote.

The Indus River is Pakistan’s lifeline and is now experiencing catastrophic floods and droughts exacerbated by climate change. Pakistan relies on costly hard-infrastructure, flood and water management measures with limited efficacy. This project will build Pakistan’s climate resilience and water security through cost-effective ecosystem-based adaptation.

Recharge Pakistan will increase water storage and recharge through wetlands, floodplains, and hill-torrents management; promote climate-adapted community-based natural resource management and livelihoods, and forge a paradigm shift to scale up this approach.