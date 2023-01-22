Asim Azhar's fiancée Merub Ali celebrates lavish birthday

Congratulations are in order for the up-and-coming actress of Lollywood and the darling fiancée of accomplished singer Asim Azhar, Merub Ali, who has just turned 27.

While Ali's PDA-filled posts and interactions on social media with her beau helped her shine bright in the limelight, the star's acting prowess and social media influence has helped her gain more popularity than any other celebrity.

Most recently, the Paristan actress shared a bunch of Instagram stories that gave her million followers an insight into her luxurious birthday party. Singer Shae Gill was also in attendance for the Sinf e Aahan diva's birthday celebrations.

From her bedroom decorated with birthday decorations and colorful balloons all over the floor to Ali cutting the cake alongside her parents, the party was anything but normal.

Actress Zara Noor Abbas posted heartwarming pictures and wrote a sweet note for Ali, stating: "You are the light in our lives and the force that pushes every negativity away. A very happy birthday - May you have many many more. Ameen."

Though the Habibi singer and Ali announced their engagement in late July 2021, the couple has yet to tie the knot.

On the work front, Ali has started her acting career with successful dramas namely Wabaal, Paristan, and Sinf e Aahan.