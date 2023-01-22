Search

Lifestyle

Asim Azhar's fiancée Merub Ali celebrates lavish birthday

Noor Fatima 06:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Asim Azhar's fiancée Merub Ali celebrates lavish birthday
Source: Meruub Ali (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the up-and-coming actress of Lollywood and the darling fiancée of accomplished singer Asim Azhar, Merub Ali, who has just turned 27.

While Ali's PDA-filled posts and interactions on social media with her beau helped her shine bright in the limelight, the star's acting prowess and social media influence has helped her gain more popularity than any other celebrity.

Most recently, the Paristan actress shared a bunch of Instagram stories that gave her million followers an insight into her luxurious birthday party. Singer Shae Gill was also in attendance for the Sinf e Aahan diva's birthday celebrations.

From her bedroom decorated with birthday decorations and colorful balloons all over the floor to Ali cutting the cake alongside her parents, the party was anything but normal.    

Actress Zara Noor Abbas posted heartwarming pictures and wrote a sweet note for Ali, stating: "You are the light in our lives and the force that pushes every negativity away. A very happy birthday - May you have many many more. Ameen." 

Though the Habibi singer and Ali announced their engagement in late July 2021, the couple has yet to tie the knot.

On the work front, Ali has started her acting career with successful dramas namely Wabaal, Paristan, and Sinf e Aahan.

Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins over internet

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar recalls being bullied at NCA after torture on schoolgirl in Lahore goes viral

10:43 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts

07:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Sajal Aly celebrates birthday with family and friends

12:39 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Kiara Advani sends heartwarming birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra

08:10 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda jet off to Bali for honeymoon

03:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Najam Sethi’s return to PCB shuts PSL doors on Ali Sethi

10:34 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECP notifies Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister

09:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 22, 2023

07:45 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: