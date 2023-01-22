PM Shehbaz felicitates President Xi, Chinese people on new year

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartiest congratulations to China's President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the start of the Chinese New Year.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister extended his congratulations to the Chinese leadership and the people of China at the start of the new year on January 22.

“May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace & prosperity for our Chinese friends,” he further expressed his good wishes.

The Chinese New Year 2023, heralded as ‘the year of Rabbit’ falls on Sunday, January 22 and celebrations will culminate into a Lantern festival on February 5th.