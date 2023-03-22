LHC directs govt to release Toshakhana record from 1990 to 2001

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the federal government to make a complete record of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001 public, days after the government issued record of Toshakhana (gift depository) from 2002 to 2023.
Justice Asim Hafeez of Lahore High Court issued the order while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Munir Ahmad who filed a plea seeking the government to release the complete details of Toshakhana gifts.
Justice Hafeez ruled that details about the source of gifts should also be made public. In the previous hearing, he ordered the concerned officials to submit the remaining record in the chamber before 2002.
Nothing should be under wraps, the court maintained and ruled that any gifts received by the country from friendly nations should also be made released.
On this, Additional AG objected to the directive concerning the disclosure of sources of gifts, however, the court maintained that all details should be public. The judge also maintained that no one could retain any gift without making the necessary payment.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the federal government on Sunday made the record of Toshakhana gifts since 2002 public.
The development comes days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the federal government had given not to declassify the data of the state repository that stores gifts received by public officeholders from other governments and foreign dignitaries.
The 446-page document contains record of the period from 2002 to 2023. It reveals the list of gifts received by presidents, prime ministers and federal ministers. During this year 2023, the current coalition government received 59 gifts from different countries.
The Toshakhana department, which was established in 1978, and all the public officeholders, including parliamentarians and bureaucrats, are bound to deposit gifts in it. The department came under the spotlight when Election Commission of Pakistan initiated proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for disclosing the details of Toshakhana gifts retained by him in the declaration.
Last year, the ECP also disqualified the PTI chief as member of the National Assembly in the Toshakhana case for not disclosing the giftsr. A districts and sessions court in the federal capital is also hearing a criminal case after it was referred by the electoral body.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.