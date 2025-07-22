Lodhran Doctor, family killed in Deadly Floods at Babusar Top

LAHORE – The tragic incident of flash flood took several lives in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, including two from Lodhran.

Dr. Fahad Islam, a medical professional, and his sister-in-law, the wife of his brother Saad Islam, were those who died in the recent tragedy.

The victims were part of 22-member tourist group from Lodhran, who had been vacationing in Gilgit-Baltistan. While returning from Skardu, their vehicles were caught in a sudden and intense flash flood along the Babusar-Thak Road. The disaster swept away eight vehicles, leaving over 15 tourists missing and hundreds stranded in the region.

Family sources confirmed that Dr. Fahd’s father sustained injuries during the incident, while a 3-year-old child remains missing. Fortunately, other family members survived the ordeal.

Rescue operations continue, and local authorities are working to recover the bodies and trace the missing individuals. Once weather conditions improve, the deceased and their families will be transported back to Lodhran.

Dr. Fahd Islam and his family were closely associated with Dr. Affan Qaiser, a well-known gastroenterologist, media personality, and head of the Gastroenterology Department at Shahida Islam Medical Complex in Lodhran. The tragic news has sent shockwaves through the local medical community and social circles.

This tragic incident shows dangers posed by extreme weather in the mountainous regions of Pakistan, especially during the monsoon season. Authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution and monitor weather forecasts when planning trips to the northern areas.