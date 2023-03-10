Nawaz Sharif was poisoned in jail, claims Maryam

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed his father Nawaz Sharif was poisoned when he was serving a prison sentence for corruption.

She made the revelations during an interview, adding that the platelets count of former three time prime minister had dropped to alarming level due to the poisoning attempt.

When the PML-N supremo was fighting for his life, it had made some people worried and they allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment, she claimed, adding: “Time will reveal that Imran Khan was also part of this”.

In 2018, an accountability court awarded seven-year jail sentence to Nawaz Sharif. He was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail upon return to country during the same year from London.

The health condition of PML-N supremor, who had served less than 12 months of his sentence, deteriorated during captivity when his platelets count dropped to a critical 16,000. He left Pakistan for treatment after the Lahore High Court lifted a travel ban and the then Imran Khan-led government rubber-stamped the decision.