NAB returns assets reference against Gen (r) Faiz Hameed with no action

06:49 PM | 10 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has returned a reference regarding assets beyond means against former DG ISI Lt. Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

Report said the reference, which was sent to the Rawalpindi office of NAB for investigation, had been sent back without any action.

A few weeks back, the bureau received a file containing details of former spymaster’s income tax records and a two-page complaint from unknown persons from Chakwal. In the complaint, the NAB was asked to conduct an inquiry against former corps commander.

Reports said the DG NAB returned the complaint after reviewing it consulting with the authorities, asking the complainants to send a formal request to the bureau through authorities concerned.  

It is expected that matter will be sent back to the Rawalpindi office as retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt has been made NAB chairman.

