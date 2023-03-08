Search

Rana Sanaullah confirms probe underway against Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed for 'corruption'

Web Desk 06:16 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed on Wednesday that state agencies concerned were investigating allegations of holding assets beyond means against former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and his brother.

He stated this in reply to a question about the assets inquiry against the former military officer and his brother during a press conference in the federal capital, adding that if there is any progress, it will be shared with people.

When asked to comment on PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s demand for court martial of the former spymaster over alleged unconstitutional acts, Sanaullah said the GHQ was the relevant platform to initiate proceedings of court martial. He said politicians used to make demands but it was the prerogative of authorities to take action or not.

Last month, the Rawalpindi division commissioner suspended the brother for former ISI chief as naib tehsildar over misconduct. “Mr. Najaf Hameed, Naib Tehsildar, Chakwal is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in the public interest, on account of misconduct. He is directed to relinquish the charge with immediate effect and report to Commissioner office, Rawalpindi Division, without fail,” read the official notification.

Pakistan's former spy chief, who stepped down after change of command, remained in news as ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party leaders named him openly for his alleged role in ousted of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Ruling alliance members alleged that Lt Gen (r) Faiz helped PTI chief Imran Khan to plot Nawaz’s ouster through a series of court cases. 

Meanwhile, Faiz Hamid or Pakistan Army spokesperson shared any development on the ongoing probe. In recent times, Faiz Hameed and former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa faced ire over their alleged interference in the country's politics.

Besides, PML-N and other parties, Imran Khan also hurled serious allegations at Gen (r) Bajwa for plotting his ouster.

The recent development comes weeks after the Rawalpindi division commissioner suspended Faiz Hameed's brother over misconduct. Najaf Hameed, Naib Tehsildar, Chakwal was directed to relinquish the charge along with several patwaris and others officials over misconduct.

Faiz Hameed ‘responds’ to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations

Earlier in the day, responding to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s allegations, former Bahawalpur Corps Commander clarified that he could not topple a government alone as he was a major general in 2017-18.

Senior journalist Kamran Khan in a tweet claimed that the former corps commander sent him messages in reply to Maryam Nawaz allegations.  

In an interview with a news website, Maryam Nawaz said that former ISI director general Lt-General (retd) Faiz Hameed should be court-martialled as he had played a role in destroying the country for two years by toppling the PML-N government and supporting the Imran Khan government for almost four years.

Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed said that all the decisions were issued by the courts. Only army chief has the authority to take decisions, he added.

It is recalled that Faiz Hameed last year availed premature retirements after the federal government appointed Gen Asim Munir as new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as his retirement was due in April 2023.

Maryam Nawaz blames 'gang of four judges and a general’ for Pakistan's crises

