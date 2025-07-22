Senior politician Mian Azhar passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Senior politician Mian Azhar passed away in Lahore on Tuesday.

Mian Azhar was a former Governor of Punjab and Member of the National Assembly from Lahore’s NA-129 constituency. He was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Mian Muhammad Azhar, a seasoned politician who began his political career as a party worker, served as Mayor of Lahore from 1987 to 1991 and held the position of Governor Punjab from 1990 to 1992.

He initially began his political journey with the Pakistan Muslim League (N), but later joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) during Nawaz Sharif’s exile.