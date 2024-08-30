PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar wins NA-79 Gujranwala seat after vote recount

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar emerged victorious in the recount of votes in NA-79 Gujranwala.

According to Returning Officer Shabbir Hussain Butt, Zulfiqar Bhindar secured 95,604 votes, while PTI-backed Ehsan Virk received 92,581 votes.

PML-N supporters celebrated Zulfiqar Bhindar’s victory with fireworks.

It’s worth noting that in the general elections, PTI-backed Ehsan Virk had initially won with 104,023 votes, while PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar received 99,635 votes.

The Election Commission had ordered a recount in NA-79 Gujranwala following the Supreme Court’s directives. The recount took place at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School, with tight security measures in place as supporters of both candidates gathered outside the school.

In the general elections, there was a difference of 4,388 votes between independent candidate Ehsan Virk and runner-up Zulfiqar Bhindar. Zulfiqar Bhindar had requested the recount, which was granted.