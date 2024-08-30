PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar wins NA-79 Gujranwala seat after vote recount

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar emerged victorious in the recount of votes in NA-79 Gujranwala.
According to Returning Officer Shabbir Hussain Butt, Zulfiqar Bhindar secured 95,604 votes, while PTI-backed Ehsan Virk received 92,581 votes.
PML-N supporters celebrated Zulfiqar Bhindar’s victory with fireworks.
It’s worth noting that in the general elections, PTI-backed Ehsan Virk had initially won with 104,023 votes, while PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar received 99,635 votes.
The Election Commission had ordered a recount in NA-79 Gujranwala following the Supreme Court’s directives. The recount took place at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School, with tight security measures in place as supporters of both candidates gathered outside the school.
In the general elections, there was a difference of 4,388 votes between independent candidate Ehsan Virk and runner-up Zulfiqar Bhindar. Zulfiqar Bhindar had requested the recount, which was granted.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
