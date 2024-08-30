Tuba Anwar faces backlash for sharing bold photos

Pakistani drama industry’s rising star, Tuba Anwar, who gained fame from the serial “Baby Baji,” faced backlash for posting bold photos.

The actress recently shared a series of pictures in a Western look on Instagram, showcasing a bold and glamorous style. Initially, the post was praised by fans, but after she shared one of the images on her Instagram story, she began receiving heavy criticism.

Fans were particularly displeased with her bold dressing sense, leading to a wave of trolling on social media.

One user commented, “She used Aamir Liaquat as a stepping stone and left him; now she’s enjoying life while he’s gone.”

Another user questioned, “Why do Pakistani actresses become bold after gaining fame?” while someone else suggested that she would look more decent and elegant in a sober look.

Previously, Tuba Anwar was also criticized on social media for her role as “Farhat” in the drama serial “Baby Baji.”