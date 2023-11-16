Tuba Anwar celebrates birthday with family and friends

Syeda Tuba Anwar is a gorgeous Pakistani host and television actress.

She debuted in acting just a few years ago and made a substantial growth in no time with her hard work and passion.

She has so far acted in numerous TV dramas like “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye Hain,” “Bichoo,” “Baby Baji,” “Bharaas” and more. Her latest drama Baylagaam is also doing good and viewers are liking her acting.

Tuba celebrated her birthday today (November 16). She cut the birthday cake with her close friends and family. Soon after the celebrations, Tuba shared some clicks from her intimate birthday event with her fans. She also cut a cake on the sets of her ongoing drama “Baylagaam.”

Here are some beautiful pictures from Tuba’s simple but gorgeous birthday bash.