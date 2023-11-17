Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold rates 17 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 November 2023

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.

Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan