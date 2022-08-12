Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 August 2022

08:09 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 August 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 151,200 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 129,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 118,799 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 138,599.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Karachi PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Islamabad PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Peshawar PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Quetta PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Sialkot PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Attock PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Gujranwala PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Jehlum PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Multan PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Bahawalpur PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Gujrat PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Nawabshah PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Chakwal PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Hyderabad PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Nowshehra PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Sargodha PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Faisalabad PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743
Mirpur PKR 151,200 PKR 1,743

