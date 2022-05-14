Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 May 2022
08:08 AM | 14 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,000 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 102,941 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 120,082.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Karachi
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Islamabad
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Peshawar
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Quetta
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Sialkot
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Attock
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Gujranwala
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Jehlum
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Multan
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Gujrat
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Nawabshah
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Chakwal
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Hyderabad
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Nowshehra
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Sargodha
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Faisalabad
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
|Mirpur
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,515
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Usman Dar, other PTI leaders arrested ahead of Sialkot rally09:24 AM | 14 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 14 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 May 202208:08 AM | 14 May, 2022
- Imran Khan hits out at ‘neutrals’, chief election commissioner at ...11:15 PM | 13 May, 2022
-
- Mashal Khan to collaborate with Bollywood’s music director07:59 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir's absence from Netflix’s Resident Evil teaser raises ...08:26 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022