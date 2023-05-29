Hajra Yamin faces backlash over new bold pictures

Lollywood starlet Hajra Yamin continued to remain in the limelight as her chic looks are the reasons why millions remained glued to the screens watching her snaps and reels.

The Baandi star has earned her place as a fashion icon with her outstanding fashion sense and mesmerizing personality. Her remarkable choices in attire and personality have made her a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Besides winning hearts for glamorous looks, this time Hajra faced brutal trolling from the moral brigade who questioned her fashion walk at Texpo Fashion Show. The Pinky Memsaab star was the showstopper for designer Adnan Pardesi, however, the backless saree triggered desi netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

https://twitter.com/CuteHunYar/status/1663087725757464579

https://twitter.com/OyeYeah_Pk/status/1662474666253119488

Here’s how people reacted

Hajra started her acting career in 2016 with TV drama Mera Yaar Miladay, and appeared in several popular dramas. Some of the famous dramas include Ehd e Wafa, Choti Choti Batain, and Jalan.