Viral video clip captures 'awkward encounter' between CJP Bandial and Justice Isa

A video exposing animosity between two top judges of the Supreme Court made its way to social media on Thursday.

Showing an awkward encounter between Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the video became a hot topic of discussion in the country on Thursday.

A ceremony was held to administer the oath of office to Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman as the new chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court in the SC building on Thursday. Justice Bandial, clad in his official robe, accompanied Justice Rahman to the podium and administered the oath. That’s when the cameras stopped rolling for the TV coverage.

But not all cameras stopped rolling. The video that you have probably seen on social media by now was made by court reporter Adeel Sarfaraz. It showed the junior judge interacting with the crowd as the ceremony ended.

However, as Justice Bandial approached, Justice Isa seemed to linger for a moment before leaving his conversation partner to the CJP and deciding to join another group.

There was no interaction and no exchange of pleasantries. There was no interaction between them before or after the clip was recorded either.