Justice Isa skips dinner hosted by CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD – It appears that differences between judges of the top court continue to deepen as second most senior judge skipped a dinner hosted by Chief Justice of Paksitan Umar Ata Bandial.

Reports claimed that Justice Qazi Faez Isa did not attend the event on Monday night. The CJP had invited all the 15 judges of the court to the event and it was attended by 14 jurists.

Justice Isa did not attend the dinner while he did not inform host about reasons for skipping the event. Reports said the gathering had been arranged to end difference among the judges.