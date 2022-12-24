Congratulations pour in for Haris Rauf on marriage with Muzna Masood

Pakistani ace speedster Haris Rauf tied the knot with model Muzna Massood Malik in a traditional ceremony in Islamabad.
The Nikkah was solemnised in the capital and was attended by cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed.
Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that helped Haris Rauf make his place in the national team and now holds a status of family for him, shared the images of the groom with the celebrity guests in a tweet, wishing the star pacer on his big day.
Warmest Congratulation to our #PDPKiPehchan @HarisRauf14 on your Nikkah ceremony, we wish you a happy married life full of love and happiness. 🎊🎉— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) December 24, 2022
NIKKAH MUBARAK!!#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse #SochnaBeManaHai #MereYarKiShadiHai pic.twitter.com/fTn2SLCEGQ
Earlier, a salon teased the first look of the bride on their Instagram account. Munza opted chose a long, beige-ivory embellished dress with golden jewelry.
The clips picked up on details such as her mehndi design on her hands that include 'HR150'.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
