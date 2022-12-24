Congratulations pour in for Haris Rauf on marriage with Muzna Masood

Pakistani ace speedster Haris Rauf tied the knot with model Muzna Massood Malik in a traditional ceremony in Islamabad.

The Nikkah was solemnised in the capital and was attended by cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed.

Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that helped Haris Rauf make his place in the national team and now holds a status of family for him, shared the images of the groom with the celebrity guests in a tweet, wishing the star pacer on his big day.

Earlier, a salon teased the first look of the bride on their Instagram account. Munza opted chose a long, beige-ivory embellished dress with golden jewelry.

The clips picked up on details such as her mehndi design on her hands that include 'HR150'.