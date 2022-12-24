Search

Abid Ali's century guides Central Punjab to victory

Web Desk 03:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Abid Ali's century guides Central Punjab to victory

LAHORE – Record-holder opening batter Abid Ali has started knocking at the selectors’ doors as he smashed second century in the Cricket Association Challenge 2022-23 that helped Central Punjab thump Northern by 7 wickets at the TMC Ground. 

Central Punjab chased 235 in 37.2 overs with the right-hander Test cricketer, Abid Ali, smashing 11 fours and three sixes to score sparkling 102 off 95 balls. Abdul Samad struck unbeaten 51 off 35. Northern managed 234-9 in 50 overs as Ali Asfand clinched 6-52. Aqib Shah and Jamal Anwar made half-centuries. 

Balochistan’s Basit Ali and M Azeem Ghumman struck 132-run opening partnership to script 7-wicket win over Southern Punjab at KCCA Stadium. Basit scored unbeaten 114 while Azeem made 88. Southern Punjab were lifted to 236-8 by Yousuf Babar’s 115 and Ali Imran’s 65. Jalat Khan took 3 wickets while Gohar and Zainullah 2 wickets each. KP defeated Sindh by 6 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana as Maaz Sadaqat made unbeaten 73. Sindh were bowled out for 147 in 34.2 overs. Zeeshan Ahmed bagged 3-38.

