TDAP willing to extend support to PCA

KARACHI - A five-member delegation of Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) headed by the Chairman Mr Siraj Uddin, visited Mr Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to meet and greet him for holding the new office here on Friday.

During the meeting, referring to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) policy on exports to Afghanistan, he said the dollars required in advance from Afghan businessmen are mandatory due to the non-availability of dollars in Pakistan. He suggested that the PCA should become a member of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

This will keep the PCA members updated on the Afghanistan trade and business insights. For enhancement of the coating industry’s exports to Afghanistan, he suggested arranging a warehousing facility at Torkham and Chaman borders and renting out to exporters of coating products to display their products. Relating to banking issues in Afghanistan, he stated that eventually it will be resolved sooner or later.

Further, Mr Zubair emphasized and proposed the PCA delegation focus on CIS and African markets realizing their potential, also apprised that coating exporters should comply with product Certification initially, as CIS states are rigid on it. In context to marketing and promotion of coating exports, PCA initially should arrange seminars (cost savings) and then move ahead gradually, he added. In regards to PCA’s participation in international trade events, Mr Zubair apprised the delegation of the upcoming Uzbekistan Trade Exhibition, in February 2023. Lastly, addressing all participants he agreed to extend support and cooperation for further enhancement of coating product’s exports.

Mr Siraj Uddin, Chairman, PCA, thanked TDAP’s Chief Executive for extending a warm welcome to his delegation. After briefing on the composition of the major manufacturing sectors which come under the Pakistan coating industry, he requested the TDAP authorities for facilitating PCA members for their participation in international trade events. Mr Muhammad Yousuf, Former Senior Vice Chairman of PCA asked for TDAP’s export methodology to enhance exports of the PCA member industries and their willingness to participate in TDAP’s associated international exhibitions and seminars.

Mr Musa Yahya Baghpatee, Executive Member of PCA requested effective guidelines by the TDAP to promote exports of the coating industry. Mr Abid Taqi, a member of PCA, requested TDAP for the Certification details of coating products. Last but not the least, Mr Shafqatullah Siddiqui, Director General, TDAP satisfied the PCA delegation, and promised to provide unlimited services for the promotion and enhancement of the coating export products.

Those who attended the meeting were: Mr M. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, TDAP, from PCA Mr Siraj Uddin, Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Yousuf, Former Senior Vice Chairman of PCA, Mr. Musa Yahya Baghpatee, Mr Usman Umer, EC Members, and Mr Iftekhar Rahat, Secretary, South Region. The meeting concluded, with the presentation of souvenirs and a flower bouquet to Mr Zubair Motiwala followed by a photo session.