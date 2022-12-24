Search

Business

TDAP willing to extend support to PCA

Web Desk 03:58 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
TDAP willing to extend support to PCA
Source: Mr Musa Yahya Baghpatee & Mr Usman Umer, Mr Siraj Uddin, Mr M. Zubair Motiwala, Mr Muhammad Yousuf, Mr  Abid Taqi, Member, Mr Iftekhar Rahat and PCA South Region officials.  

KARACHI - A five-member delegation of Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) headed by the Chairman Mr Siraj Uddin, visited Mr Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to meet and greet him for holding the new office here on Friday. 

During the meeting, referring to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) policy on exports to Afghanistan, he said the dollars required in advance from Afghan businessmen are mandatory due to the non-availability of dollars in Pakistan. He suggested that the PCA should become a member of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

This will keep the PCA members updated on the Afghanistan trade and business insights. For enhancement of the coating industry’s exports to Afghanistan, he suggested arranging a warehousing facility at Torkham and Chaman borders and renting out to exporters of coating products to display their products. Relating to banking issues in Afghanistan, he stated that eventually it will be resolved sooner or later. 

Further, Mr Zubair emphasized and proposed the PCA delegation focus on CIS and African markets realizing their potential, also apprised that coating exporters should comply with product Certification initially, as CIS states are rigid on it. In context to marketing and promotion of coating exports, PCA initially should arrange seminars (cost savings) and then move ahead gradually, he added.  In regards to PCA’s participation in international trade events, Mr Zubair apprised the delegation of the upcoming Uzbekistan Trade Exhibition, in February 2023. Lastly, addressing all participants he agreed to extend support and cooperation for further enhancement of coating product’s exports.

Mr Siraj Uddin, Chairman, PCA, thanked TDAP’s Chief Executive for extending a warm welcome to his delegation. After briefing on the composition of the major manufacturing sectors which come under the Pakistan coating industry, he requested the TDAP authorities for facilitating PCA members for their participation in international trade events. Mr Muhammad Yousuf, Former Senior Vice Chairman of PCA asked for TDAP’s export methodology to enhance exports of the PCA member industries and their willingness to participate in TDAP’s associated international exhibitions and seminars. 

Mr Musa Yahya Baghpatee, Executive Member of PCA requested effective guidelines by the TDAP to promote exports of the coating industry. Mr Abid Taqi, a member of PCA, requested TDAP for the Certification details of coating products. Last but not the least, Mr Shafqatullah Siddiqui, Director General, TDAP satisfied the PCA delegation, and promised to provide unlimited services for the promotion and enhancement of the coating export products.

Those who attended the meeting were: Mr M. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, TDAP, from PCA Mr Siraj Uddin, Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Yousuf, Former Senior Vice Chairman of PCA, Mr. Musa Yahya Baghpatee, Mr Usman Umer, EC Members, and Mr Iftekhar Rahat, Secretary, South Region. The meeting concluded, with the presentation of souvenirs and a flower bouquet to Mr Zubair Motiwala followed by a photo session. 

Business

FPCCI to support PCA in export

10:51 AM | 7 Dec, 2022

IMF says Pakistan’s flood recovery plan crucial for continued financial support

11:06 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels from devastating floods

07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LCCI hails PCA efforts for enhancing exports of member industries 

05:07 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

Taliban-led Afghanistan to auction $10 million to support local currency

10:50 PM | 15 Nov, 2021

PM Imran thanks MBS after Saudi Arabia revives $3bn support to Pakistan

12:28 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

04:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.15 606.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.22 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK

21.78

 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.43 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: