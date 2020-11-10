Pakistan approves Rs1650 per 40 Kg as new wheat support price
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistan approves Rs1650 per 40 Kg as new wheat support price
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved wheat support price at the rate of Rs1,650 per 40 kilogrammes days after farmers protest against the low support price.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, while briefing media, announced it. He said the support price will enable common people to buy flour on affordable rates as well as farmers to get best price of their crop.

The minister said the cabinet also discussed that government subsidies should reach to the deserving people, especially the poor and the middle class.

He said Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Finance has been tasked to evolve a comprehensive strategy to rationalize subsidies of worth Rs4 trillion so that deserving families can be benefited to the maximum. He said Ehsas and other databases will be used in this regard.

Syed Shibli Faraz said in view of resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the cabinet also called for imposing strict restrictions on mass activities, except business and wealth creation, to prevent loss of precious human lives and stalling economic activities in the country.

More From This Category
Pakistan approves Rs1650 per 40 Kg as new wheat ...
06:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Stock up your everyday groceries through bundle ...
01:31 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
China signs contracts to buy commodities from ...
06:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
ECC raises wheat support prices to Rs1650 per 40kg
09:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Saudi Arabia allows all airlines to bring Umrah, ...
01:05 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Pakistan briefs China on fragile economy ...
11:58 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr