Pakistan approves Rs1650 per 40 Kg as new wheat support price
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved wheat support price at the rate of Rs1,650 per 40 kilogrammes days after farmers protest against the low support price.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, while briefing media, announced it. He said the support price will enable common people to buy flour on affordable rates as well as farmers to get best price of their crop.
The minister said the cabinet also discussed that government subsidies should reach to the deserving people, especially the poor and the middle class.
He said Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Finance has been tasked to evolve a comprehensive strategy to rationalize subsidies of worth Rs4 trillion so that deserving families can be benefited to the maximum. He said Ehsas and other databases will be used in this regard.
Syed Shibli Faraz said in view of resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the cabinet also called for imposing strict restrictions on mass activities, except business and wealth creation, to prevent loss of precious human lives and stalling economic activities in the country.
