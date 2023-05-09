Hajra Yamin raises temperature with new bold pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into the industry proved that she is a star performer at heart.

Making into versatile roles that stand out onscreen, the Jalan star has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry and is truly a fashionista.

This time around, the diva turned heads with two pictures online showing her in a peanut-colored strapped dress. In the first snap, she can be seen posing next to sitting chairs while she smiled standing next to a wall in the second picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

The pictures raked in thousand of love reactions while her fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on Baandi star.

Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Bandi, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.