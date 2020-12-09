Netizens school Hajra Yamin for posing in a western outfit
03:55 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Hajra Yamin has provoked Pakistani fans by sharing pictures donning a short dress. Netizens started moral policing the Ehd-e-Wafa actress.

In a latest Instagram post, Hajra wrote, “Winter is coming? Is it? Slightly confused, I am.” However, Pakistani social media squad did not approve of her look and started to criticize the actress.

The post has caused a storm of reactions, here’s how Pakistanis reacted.

The 34-year-old actress and Fahad Sheikh recently appeared in a short film ‘Nam kya Rakha’

