04:49 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme set to launch new smart audio “realme Buds Wireless Pro”
Smart Audio & Smart Wearables have become daily necessity today, wireless buds & airbuds are the best companions while you are watching videos on the go, listening to music while you workout or making a call while driving or working its simple convenient. As a young & trendy brand realme has introduced various smart audio devices focusing its 1+4+N product strategy, upon receiving huge response on its trendy design & latest tech enabled smart audio devices realme has been recognized as the fastest growing AIoT brand in Pakistan.

All new realme Buds Wireless Pro has been teased on realme’s social media. It’s time to turn the #NoiseOffMusicOn. Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC Technology) up to 35dB. Before Turning ANC on it's like you are walking down a crowded street and when you turn it on, it's like you're sitting calmly in your living room. realme is set to launch this on a live event 15th Dec 2020 at 03:00 PM. Don't forget to watch live on Facebook and YouTube, join in to win exciting realme gifts. Follow these simple steps to win

  1. Watch the live Event & share it
  2. Answer in comments a few simple questions asked live

With trendsetting design and leap-forward quality, realme Wireless Pro adopts a contoured design, only weighs 33g, and has IPX4 water-resistant. All that makes it more portable and reliable. It also supports Magnetic Instant Connect and Smart Pop-up Animation. With realme Link, you could customize the button function, get system update, and control realme Wireless Pro.

As ‘Popularizer of Advanced Technology’, realme is committed to bringing more cutting-edge tech for the young. realme Buds Wireless Pro is designed to bring Hybrid ANC technology into more price range. In the future, realme will focus on connecting multi-category products with mobile phones by building AI technologies and products around the core scenes of young people. Make all efforts to build more affordable AIoT products with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance. realme is for the future, for creating all-connected trendsetting smart life for the young.

