Google kicks off ICC World Cup 2023 with a doodle

As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on Thursday in Ahmedabad with an exciting clash between last edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, Google marked the occasion with a doodle.
This year, India is hosting the quadrennial flagship tournament, marking the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup since its inception in 1975. The competition features 10 nations competing in a round-robin format, where each team plays against all others once, totaling 45 matches in the group stage.
Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are the participating teams this year. Only four teams will advance to the knockout stage, comprising two semi-final matches and a final in Ahmedabad.
The tournament will span various locations across India, including stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala, and Pune.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
