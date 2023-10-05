Google kicks off ICC World Cup 2023 with a doodle

As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on Thursday in Ahmedabad with an exciting clash between last edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, Google marked the occasion with a doodle.

This year, India is hosting the quadrennial flagship tournament, marking the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup since its inception in 1975. The competition features 10 nations competing in a round-robin format, where each team plays against all others once, totaling 45 matches in the group stage.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are the participating teams this year. Only four teams will advance to the knockout stage, comprising two semi-final matches and a final in Ahmedabad.

The tournament will span various locations across India, including stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala, and Pune.