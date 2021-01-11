Iqra Aziz in 'Mera Jora' will leave you mesmerised!

Ace couturier Fahad Hussayn made a comeback in the fashion world after discontinuing his eponymous label in February last year, with his latest bridal collection for this season. The gorgeous Iqra Aziz and dapper Hasnain Lehri were featured in the song Mera Jora for Fahad Hussayn’s latest collection.

Mera Jora is a visual treat for audiences and soothing to ears. The song is a potpourri of magic and euphoria seamlessly blended together to synchronise with Zeb Bangash's melodious voice. The 23-year-old actress is the epitome of grace as she leaves the audience mesmerized with her dance moves.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star shared the song on her official Instagram leaving the fans gushing over her elegance:

“@officialfahadhussayn is on a roll and I am loving every bit of it. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Fahad on ‘Mera Jora’. A beautiful song that I want all of you to take a listen to and enjoy all our art forms combined Thankyou @wahab.shah and #honeyharoon you have a special place in my heart.”

Comments of admiration poured under Aziz's post. Yasir Hussain also complimented his wife writing, “beautiful @iiqraaziz” followed by a heart emoticon.

Directed by Fahad Hussayn and Wahab Shah, the masterpiece Mera Jora was released on Monday, January 10, 2021