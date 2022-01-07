Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for photoshoot

Aima Baig is hands down one of the most beautiful and multitalented singers of Pakistan. With her perfect singing skills, the 26-year-old always stands out with her charismatic persona.

The Kaif-o-Suroor star rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber stylish looks.

Taking to Instagram, Baig posted gorgeous portraits of herself from Hanif Jewellers fashion shoot where she flaunted a chunky gold necklace with matching earrings. Donning a strapless fuchsia dress, Aima looked stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Subjected to moral policing, the Item Number singer triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.