Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for photoshoot
Share
Aima Baig is hands down one of the most beautiful and multitalented singers of Pakistan. With her perfect singing skills, the 26-year-old always stands out with her charismatic persona.
The Kaif-o-Suroor star rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber stylish looks.
Taking to Instagram, Baig posted gorgeous portraits of herself from Hanif Jewellers fashion shoot where she flaunted a chunky gold necklace with matching earrings. Donning a strapless fuchsia dress, Aima looked stunning.
View this post on Instagram
Subjected to moral policing, the Item Number singer triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
Aima Baig saves herself from a violent fire flare ... 04:13 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time, creating a niche for herself in ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Noor Mukadam case: Court rules Zahir Jaffer not suffering from mental ...09:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan announces 'largest ever' seizure of heroin at Torkham border09:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan to host next OIC summit in March08:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Mishi Khan lashes out at Dr Aamir Liaquat over controversial statement04:20 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021