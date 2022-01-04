Aima Baig saves herself from a violent fire flare during concert

Singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time, creating a niche for herself in Pakistan's music industry.

This time around, the Kaif o Suroor singer makes her way to the headlines as she saved herself from a massive mishap amid a concert this week.

The 26-year-old singer almost caught fire on stage during her concert as she sang the electrifying song Item Number from the movie Teefa In Trouble.

Dressed in a green jacket and long boots, Baig was caught by surprise when she stepped a bit too close to a flare of fire in-between singing. Even though, Aima narrowly avoided the mishap she was left shocked.

Earlier, Baig lost her calm at a concert after the crowd turned unruly. Later, the crowd was heard apologising to the Baazi singer who promised to stay and complete the show.

On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.