Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger
Share

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.

The 21-year old is in news again as social media has found her perfect doppelganger. A popular fashion model from Qatar named Rania posted a video on her TikTok that has stormed the internet.

The glitz and glam star is drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks clearly show a striking resemblance with the Ehd e Wafa star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by - / 克隆.. (@ayc900)

Earlier, many celebrities look-alikes went viral including Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger, Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's Pakistani lookalikes.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah responds to her viral smoking video 06:05 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always ...

More From This Category
Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with ...
05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
World's oldest living person Kane Tanaka turns 119
04:29 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Aima Baig saves herself from a violent fire flare ...
04:13 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Ayeza Khan spotted vacationing in Dubai with ...
02:45 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
02:10 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Emma Watson expresses solidarity with Palestinians
01:27 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with Ali Zafar
05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr