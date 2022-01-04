Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.
The 21-year old is in news again as social media has found her perfect doppelganger. A popular fashion model from Qatar named Rania posted a video on her TikTok that has stormed the internet.
The glitz and glam star is drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks clearly show a striking resemblance with the Ehd e Wafa star.
Earlier, many celebrities look-alikes went viral including Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger, Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's Pakistani lookalikes.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
