Historic Walled City of Lahore in 52 dream destinations for tourism lovers in 2021

Lahore, the capital city of Pakistani province Punjab, was enlisted in 52 dream destinations for tourists to visit in 2021 by a top American Daily, New York Times (NYT).

The US-based publication compiled a list of 52 attractive destinations across the globe after reviewing more than 2,000 suggestions sent by its readers.

“We asked reader to tell us about the spots that have delighted, inspired and comforted them in a dark year. Here, 52 of the more than 2000 suggestions we received, to remind us that the world still awaits,” says NYT.

Lahore is widely considered the cultural capital of Pakistan and is one of country’s most admired cities. The listing of the city by a foreign Daily endorses Forbes and Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s recommendations to the tourists about visiting Pakistan due to its breathtaking tourist places.

A reader of the NYT, who suggested Lahore as dream destination, shared his experience with the Daily about visiting the old city

“…Lahoris are some of the kindest, most hospitable people. They love to take care of you and feed you. Lahore’s hot summers can feel oppressive, but in winter, in the cool dusk, lights twinkle in the fog. Androon Lahore, the city’s historic core, is studded with monuments from the Mughal era. I love to watch the Punjab locals feasting on terraces of restaurants overlooking the grand Badshahi Mosque — they are just regular people living their regular lives, and they are so alive in the present, while always connected to their past,” writes Haneen Iqbal a 29-year-old freelance writer in Toronto, Canada.

The publication included Siwa Oasis of Egypt, The Llanos of Colombia, Kaliya Dhrow of India, Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan, Isfahan, Iran and others as dream destinations.

National Tourism Coordination board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari also took to twitter and wrote: “Lahore is among @nytimes top picks to visit in 2021. Lahore’s rich culture, warmth, hospitality & the most amazing food in the world awaits travellers. A must-have on everyone’s list!”