Shandur polo festival postponed amid weather woes

The much-awaited Shandur polo festival, a celebrated event at the world's highest polo ground in Upper Chitral district, has been postponed. This decision comes in light of adverse weather conditions affecting the region.

A notification issued by the Secretary of the Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology Department on Monday confirmed the postponement. Originally slated to take place from June 28 to June 30, the festival has been rescheduled due to the prevailing inclement weather.

Traditionally held from July 7 to July 9 each year, the Shandur polo festival attracts enthusiasts and participants from around the globe. However, this year's earlier scheduling aimed to accommodate various logistical and organizational factors. Unfortunately, the unexpected weather conditions necessitated a change in plans.

The decision to postpone the event was made to ensure the safety and well-being of participants, spectators, and everyone involved in the festival's arrangements. Organizers are now working to determine new dates for the festival, taking into account weather forecasts and other considerations.

The Shandur polo festival remains a highlight of Pakistan's cultural and sporting calendar, showcasing the country's rich heritage and passion for polo. Despite the postponement, anticipation remains high for the rescheduled event, which promises to once again captivate polo enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Stay tuned for further updates on the revised schedule for the Shandur polo festival as authorities continue to monitor the weather situation closely.