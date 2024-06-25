Search

Israeli airstrike claims lives of Hamas chief's sister and 13 family members

06:31 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Hamas chief family killed
Caption: Source: X

GAZA - In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli military airstrike targeted a residence near the coastal area where Ismail Haniyeh's sister and 13 other relatives were staying, resulting in their deaths.

According to reports from international news agencies, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's sister was residing with her extended family in a building within a refugee camp near Gaza City. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson confirmed that the airstrikes were carried out targeting specific Hamas commanders present in the vicinity.

The IDF spokesperson further stated that the airstrikes were a part of their ongoing military operations aimed at targeting Hamas operatives and facilities used by the group for launching attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel.

In response to the airstrikes, Hamas condemned the attack as a blatant act of aggression against civilians and vowed retaliation against Israel.

This incident marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions, with casualties continuing to rise on both sides amid international calls for de-escalation and peace negotiations.

The international community, including the United Nations and various human rights organizations, has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of civilian lives.

Israeli airstrikes have intensified since the recent conflict resumed, leading to a significant rise in casualties among Palestinians, including women and children. The latest casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes since the conflict resumed to more than 37,500, with over 86,000 others injured.

